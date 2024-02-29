WATCH: Bottle hurled at Nawaz Sharif during NA session

ISLAMABAD: An unidentified man hurled a bottle at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif during National Assembly’s (NA) inaugural session on Thursday.

As per details, the bottle was hurled at Nawaz Sharif during Rule of Members’ signature. Luckily, the bottle missed Nawaz Sharif.

Sharif has returned to the National Assembly after seven years. He was declared winner by the Election Commission of Pakistan from NA’s constituency of NA-130, Lahore.

The three-time former prime minister defeated PTI-backed independent candidate Yasmeen Rashid.

Earlier, the 16th National Assembly (NA) came into effect with the oath-taking of newly elected MNAs following the February 8 general elections.

The oath to the newly elected MNAs was administered by Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf. The house which was scheduled to take place at 10 in the morning, started after 11.

The NA session started with a ruckus as soon as the national anthem ended with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed lawmakers, who have joined the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), surrounding the speaker’s dias.

The party had already announced it would protest in today’s session against the alleged rigging done in the February 8 general elections. It was after an appeal by the speaker that the lawmakers settled down and the oath was taken by all the lawmakers.