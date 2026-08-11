Brazilian soccer player’s celebration turned into an unfortunate one when he got injured while leaping over the advertising board and fell into a tunnel after Coritiba scored a goal against Chapecoense, the BBC reported.

Jacy Maranhao, 29, headed the ball into the net in 41 minutes, putting Coritiba 1-0 ahead in the Brazilian top flight.

Jacy, who was excited by his goal, ran to the supporters and jumped over the advertising boards, but he disappeared into a passageway, leading him to the team’s dressing room instead of landing safely towards the fans.

According to the BBC, Maranhao was able to climb but suffered an ankle injury.

However, his goal was later disallowed following a VAR review, adding to his disappointment.

Coritiba went on to win the match 2-1, while Jacy was substituted shortly after half-time because of his injury.

Jacy explained the situation as a rare experience for a centre-back, adding, “I twisted my foot there; it was a bit sore, but I’m fine, so when you do score … I just got carried away.”

This was not the first time such an incident was reported from the Couto Pereira Stadium in Curitiba.

In 2014, Cameroon striker Joel also jumped over the barriers during a celebration and fell into the same passageway during Coritiba’s 3-1 victory over Sao Paulo.