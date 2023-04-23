WATCH: Bride and groom slap each other on stage

A video from India going viral on social media shows a bride and groom slapping each other on the stage while exchanging vows.

In the clip, a bride and groom are seen standing on a stage like at every wedding surrounded by their relatives.

Kalesh B/w Husband and Wife in marriage ceremony pic.twitter.com/bjypxtJzjt — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) December 13, 2022

The viral video shows the groom forcefully feeding a piece of mithai to the bride despite her refusal. The supposedly sweet moment quickly turns vicious when bride gets furious and slaps the groom, resulting in an intense fight.

Appalled by her actions, the groom does not hold back and returns her punches with slaps. The bride and the groom then pull each other’s hair and push each other. Wedding guests rush to the stage to stop them from fighting but they end up getting hit by the newlyweds.

