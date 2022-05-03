Watch: Bride and groom slap each other while exchanging vows

A recent video of an Indian bride and groom slapping each other while exchanging vows has gone viral over social media.

In the video, the bride can be seen offering a sweet to the groom which he ignores. The bride tries for a little longer but failing to gain the groom’s attention she smashes the sweet on his face.

The groom responds by slapping the bride on the face, after which the bride returns the favour. An exchange of slaps starts between the couple.

Turns out, the video was actually a parody and was not real.

The video was shared by popular Indian comedian Sunil Grover on his Instagram account. Sunil Grover was part of the popular show The Kapil Sharma Show, his characters such as Doctor Gulati and Gutthi were widely popular.

He captioned the video, “Gussa na kiya karo! Abhi toh life shuru hui hai. Vaise 36 ke 36 gunn (गुण) milte hain inke.

The video has gathered over 4 million views and over 400,00 people have liked the video.

