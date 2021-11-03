Watch: Canadian cricketer obstructs the field

A video has gone viral on social media showing a Canadian cricketer obstructing the field during an ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifiers.

The incident took place in the first over of Canada’s innings against USA at the Reforma Athletic Club in Mexico last week wherein Canada went on to win the match by seven runs after a knock of 40 from opener Divya Saxena.

Also Read: Pakistan trounce Namibia, reach T20 World Cup semi-finals

American pacer Sara Farooq placed a ball to Saxena who was yet to open her bat.

The opener edged the ball into the air and several fielders rushed to take the catch but she could be seen running towards the place where the ball could have landed, due to which the catch could not be taken.

Despite the US team’s appeal, the umpires opted not to take any action and allowed the Canadian cricketer to continue her innings. Later she scored 40 runs, helping her side to a total of 85.

According to Law 37.3, the batter is given out for obstructing the field. “If willful obstruction or distraction by either batter prevents the striker being out caught.”

Whether Saxena should have been allowed to continue her innings has provoked debate on the internet with fans wondering how the cricketer got away scot-free.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!