WATCH: CCTV footage of robbery in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal

KARACHI: Yet another citizen was killed by robbers upon resistance in Karachi as a father of three children was gunned down outside an ATM in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, ARY News reported quoting police and family sources.

The victim identified as Turab Zaidi went to an ATM along with his friend when they were intercepted by the robbers, said his father Nisar Hussain Zaidi.

The victim’s father said that Turab’s friend handed over his belongings to the robbers but he resisted and was shot dead.

“Turab was employyed at a call centre,” he added.

According to Nisar Hussain Zaidi, the victim was the father of three children, including a toddler, and the only sibling of three sisters.

Meanwhile, ARY News obtained CCTV footage of the incident which shows the robbers gunning down the victim. The victim fell on the ground and the robbers managed to escape after shooting him

He appealed to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to announce compensation for the children of the victim.

The police said that a case has been registered under murder and robbery clauses. It added that four suspects managed to escape after killing Turab Zaidi and snatching a mobile phone and other valuables from his friend Faisal Pervaiz.

Read More: Karachi police reveal data on killings over robbery resistance in Ramadan

Earlier on Thursday, the police said that at least 19 were killed and 55 injured over resisting robberies during Ramadan 2024 amid rising crime rate in Karachi.

According to a police officials, the armed robbers gunned down 19 citizens in Karachi over robbery resistance during Ramadan.

Additionally, the killings in robberies have recorded a sharp increase in 2024 with a total of 56 killings and injuries to over 200 citizens so far.

During the January-April period last year, armed robbers shot dead 25 citizens while 110 people were injured over resisting robberies.

In 2023, as many as 108 people were killed and 469 were injured over robbery resistance.