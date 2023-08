KARACHI: A video emerged revealing an incident of a robbery taking place near I.I. Chandrigar Road in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, CCTV footage from a pizza shop has emerged showing the robbers looting the shopkeepers, taking their mobile phones and cash at gunpoint, and fleeing from the scene.

The authorities are urged to take prompt action to ensure the safety of businesses and residents in the vicinity.