WATCH: Chicken rescued from hawk by rooster and goat

A viral video shows a rooster and a goat rescuing a chicken after a hawk attacked it at a farm.

The nail-biting video features them rescuing the chicken from the hawk that had pounced on it. The video has 4 million views on Twitter. It was shared on Twitter handle named Buitengebieden.

A chicken can be seen walking on a farm when a hawk comes from afar and pounces on it. The chicken struggles to free itself from the hawk’s captivity but to no avail. Hearing its cry, first, the rooter comes to its rescue followed by the goat. Finally, they are able to save their friend from the predatory bird. “Goat and rooster saving chicken from hawk attack.. (sic),” the video caption reads.

Goat and rooster saving chicken from hawk attack.. pic.twitter.com/IlgL4jy2CP — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) September 15, 2021

Netizens took to the comments section to share what they think about this viral video.

When ppl say ‘animals don’t have thoughts and feelings’, these animals didn’t just move to something screaming and stop a loud noise. They ran to save their friend. They knew if they didn’t, something bad would happen. Listen to animals, bc they’re communicating volumes to you. — Jolly Vote Democrat Get Vaccinated BLM Rogers (@JoshuaRog3rs) September 15, 2021

Animals defend each other. Not like humans who stand around and film somebody getting a beat down on their phones. — Steve Newell (@SteveLNewell) September 16, 2021