Saturday, September 18, 2021
Web Desk

WATCH: Chicken rescued from hawk by rooster and goat

A viral video shows a rooster and a goat rescuing a chicken after a hawk attacked it at a farm.

The nail-biting video features them rescuing the chicken from the hawk that had pounced on it. The video has 4 million views on Twitter. It was shared on Twitter handle named Buitengebieden.

A chicken can be seen walking on a farm when a hawk comes from afar and pounces on it. The chicken struggles to free itself from the hawk’s captivity but to no avail. Hearing its cry, first, the rooter comes to its rescue followed by the goat. Finally, they are able to save their friend from the predatory bird. “Goat and rooster saving chicken from hawk attack.. (sic),” the video caption reads.

Netizens took to the comments section to share what they think about this viral video.

