WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh invites Hania Aamir on stage during London concert

Pakistan showbiz’s A-lister Hania Aamir gets a special mention from Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh, who invited her on stage during the London show of his ongoing Dil-luminati tour.

The European leg of Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-luminati tour had its stop at London’s O2 arena on Friday and Pakistan’s very own star performer Hania Aamir was present in the massive crowd of concertgoers.

A clip widely being circulated on social media sees the ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star enjoying the great show put up by the ‘Naina’ singer and grooving to his chartbuster numbers when Dosanjh noticed her in the front row and requested her to join him on stage.

While Aamir initially refused to, she then agreed and can be seen making her way to the stage in the clip.

“Superstar is here and keeps dancing in the audience. This can’t happen,” Dosanjh said before he continued to dedicate his song ‘Lover’ to Aamir on stage.

“Thank you so much for having all of us and entertaining all of us,” she said in response.

The clip is now viral across social media platforms and fans can’t help but stop gushing over the two stars coming into one frame.

Apart from the video, the Pakistani beauty also made it Dosanjh’s official dump of the night on his Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir is currently basking on the success across borders as everyone’s favourite Sharjeena in ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, the blockbuster serial marking the much-awaited small-screen acting comeback of Pakistani superstar Fahad Mustafa.

The Badar Mehmood directorial, penned by seasoned playwright Farhat Ishtiaq, airs every Monday and Tuesday in prime time, only on ARY Digital.