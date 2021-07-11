WATCH: Distracted bike rider hits blockade in middle of road

A shocking moment captured on camera showed a distracted bike rider hitting a road blockade in the middle of the road.

The video captured from a dashcam of a car showed how the motorcyclist initially traveling in the middle lane went off track to hit the blockade.

In the clip, the bike rider appears as a tiny dot in front of the car – one you don’t even notice until about halfway into the video.

The biker, who was driving on the left side of the lane, is seen to gradually drift towards the right. When he crosses the dotted white line running down the middle of the road, we assume he simply wants to overtake the vehicle in front of him.

But then he drifts further towards the right as if he’s being blown away by the wind.

As expected, the bike crashes against the concrete road partition that is used to separate lanes. The car from which the video was taken slows down to show the overturned bike and the biker on the road.

Fortunately, the biker did not seem to be seriously injured and was seen getting up slowly. The sender of the video wrote, “The motorcycle riding along in front of me became distracted and rode straight into the barrier in the middle of the road.”