WATCH: Dog invades pitch, runs away with ball during cricket match

A light-hearted moment took place during a women’s domestic match in Ireland when a dog came running on the field and started playing fetch.

The video was shared on Twitter by the official account of Ireland’s Women’s Cricket.

“Great fielding…by a small furry pitch invader!” the tweet read.

The hilarious moment took place during a match between Bready Cricket Club and Civil Service North of Ireland Cricket Club. The pandemonium began halfway through the ninth over when CSNICC batswoman A. Leckey played a towards third-man.

However, a dog came into the field while the BCC fielder threw the ball at the wicketkeeper, who attempted a run out by throwing the ball at the stumps but missed.

It went towards the dog and the animal grabbed it and started running on the ground.

The dog managed to dodge several players. However, one of the batswomen managed to lure the dog and took the ball from it. It was then taken away.

The moment became a hit on social media with people posting hilarious comments. Some of the users gave a reference to Jarvo 69, an Indian cricket fan who has been under fire constantly interrupting the England-India Test series.

Animal invasions are not something new in the game. There have been instances in which games have been stopped for long durations to get the animals carried off from the field.