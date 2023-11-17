WATCH: Drugs distribution network unveiled in Karachi

KARACHI: A shocking video emerged from Karachi, revealing that drugs were being sold from private residences located in the Orangi town area, ARY News reported on Friday.

The video, exclusively obtained by ARY News, exposes two women for packaging and distribution of ICE (Crystal Methamphetamine) from their private residence in Orangi town.

Sources claimed that several private residences in the area were involved in this heinous crime as the drugs were sold like ‘candies’ in the area, while the law enforcers seemed to be unaware of the situation.

Earlier to this, the Excise and Narcotics Department conducted a raid in Karachi’s Defence area and recovered a drug manufacturing lab – the first of a kind in the country’s history.

Director General (DG) Excise Sindh, Aurangzeb Pehnoor, in a statement alleged that the accused used to convert hashish into a liquid form, which can be used in electric cigarettes.

The drug was supplied in several posh areas in the guise of vape – electric cigarettes.

Meanwhile, during the raid, two accused were arrested from the scene, however, two machines and liquid containers were taken into custody.