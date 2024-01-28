WATCH: Drunk driver rams vehicles, arrested

A video of the incident went viral on social media, in which – according to the Indian locals – an intoxicated driver rammed some vehicles in tried to flee the scene in the Panjagutta area of India’s Hyderabad.

A young man, under the influence of alcohol, sped his car through the Pangagatta area, colliding with some passing vehicles, causing a roadblock.

Alarmed bystanders took swift action, chased the car of the individual, and stopped the car.

Later, the locals of the area apprehended the driver and handed him over to the police after a scuffle.