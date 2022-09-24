Watch: Elderly woman takes on hammer-wielding thief, sits on him until police arrive

A 63-year-old elderly woman Roseann Gibson, earned praise after toppling a thief by sitting on the hammer-wielding thief until police arrived to cuff him.

A masked man entered the elderly woman’s magazine store in Glasgow when she was working there.

She was able to foil the robbery and catch the hammer-wielding robber despite being only 4ft 11in. The 63-year-old Roseann Gibson earned applause after toppling the thief by sitting on the man until police arrived to cuff him.

CCTV footage from the store shows the grandmother’s heroics.

Roseann knocked the man to the floor and allowed Christopher to pin him to the ground. An elderly customer helped take the thief’s hammer away as Roseann and her nephew wrestled the man and sat on him.

Roseann helped her nephew restrain the thief by sitting on him until the cops arrived.

The incident took place almost a year ago.

The 63-year-old said that “When I watched the CCTV back, I was shocked. I just can’t believe I did it. A lot of things have changed since it happened.”

Also Read: Syra Yousuf reveals best ‘beauty advice’ from her grandmother

“Before, I would never have thought twice about standing outside the shop early in the morning while we wait to open up which I’ve done for 42 years. But now I wait in my car across the road,” she added.

Comments