Watch: England star Moeen Ali attempts one-handed switch hit

England all-rounder Moeen Ali took the switch hit to a new level as he attempted to play the shot one-handed in the third ODI against South Africa in Kimberley.

Moeen’s quick-fire 41 was a crucial cameo for England, helping propel them to 346-7 after they were reduced to 14-3 in the sixth over by some excellent bowling spell from Lungi Ngidi.

Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler also scored centuries in a sensational 232-run partnership in 211 balls to bail England out of trouble in the final ODI.

But one of the more striking moments of the day’s action was when Ali attempted the surprise one-hander.

Facing the left-arm wrist spin of Tabraiz Shamsi, Moeen went one further and simply tried to hit the ball as if he had a racquet and it was a right-handed topspin forehand.

Imagine he made contact with this shot. One-handed reverse Slap from Moeen Ali😂😭 #EngvSa #SAvENG pic.twitter.com/ioHJwv5e6U — Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) February 1, 2023

The unconventional shot attempt by Ali made the cricketing world genuinely laugh.

England Cricket’s official Twitter account wrote: ‘43.4 – Tries one-handed reverse sweep. 43.5 – Hits six over long on. Moeen Ali.’

