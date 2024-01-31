24.9 C
Watch: England’s Joe Root practices unique shot before second India Test

A video of England batter Joe Root practising the innovative ‘switch sweep’ shot ahead of the second Test against hosts India in Visakhapatnam is going viral on social media. 

The viral video showed Joe Root, famous for taking the attack to the bowlers with innovative shots, taking a left-handed batter’s stance and switching the position to play the sweep shot.

Netizens came up with interesting comments as reaction.

It is pertinent to mention that the right-handed batter had an eventual outing against India in the series opener in Hyderabad. He could not get settled in both innings and was dismissed for scores of 29 and 2.

However, Joe Root lived up to his reputation of being the team’s “golden arm” by helping the side win with his five-wicket haul.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joe Root (@root66)

The right-arm spinner returned with figures of 4-79 runs in India’s first innings. It resulted in the hosts failing to capitalize on their good start and getting restricted to 436 runs. 

He dismissed all-rounder KL Rahul in the second innings and the dismissal helped England win by eight runs.

