Watch: Farrukh Habib tries to stop police van shifting Fawad Chauhdry to Islamabad

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Farrukh Habib Wednesday tried to stop police convoy taking Fawad Chauhdry to Islamabad.

Farrukh also engaged in a scuffle with the police in an attempt to stop them from transporting PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry.

فرخ حبیب اسلام آباد موٹروے پر فواد چوہدری کو لے جانے والی گاڑی کے سامنے آگئے! پولیس اہلکاروں نے فرخ حبیب کو دھکے دیکر گاڑی کے آگے سے ہٹایا#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/nBmE1fKh2T — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) January 25, 2023

The video shared on Farrukh Habib’s official Twitter account shows the PTI leader was trying to obstruct the motorcade of security officials at a Kala Shah Kaku toll plaza.

In the video, the former minister can be seen standing infront of police vehicle carrying Chaudhry.

Fawad Chaudhry arrest

The former federal minister was arrested by Islamabad police on Wednesday morning from outside his residence for “inciting violence against a constitutional institution”.

A court in Lahore today allowed the police to take PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry to Islamabad.

The PTI stalwart was presented before the court by the Islamabad Police in tight security to seek a transitory remand to transfer the former federal minister to the federal capital.

A local court in Lahore ordered to carry out a medical examination of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and allowed police to take him to Islamabad.

LHC summons Islamabad, Punjab IGs

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has summoned the inspector generals of Islamabad and Punjab police today at 6pm after the authorities failed to produce Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry before court.

The LHC ordered police to present PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry in court by 1:30pm in response to a petition filed by Fawad’s lawyer, Barrister Ahmad Pansota, for the “recovery” of the PTI senior leader.

The petitioner had urged the court to recover Fawad from “illegal and unlawful confinement” and produce him before the court.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the plea and ordered the authorities to present the PTI leader before the court by 1:30pm.

As the hearing resumed at 3pm, Punjab Advocate General (AAG) Chaudhry Muhammad Jawad Yaqub told the Lahore High Court (LHC) that PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry was in the custody of the Islamabad police.

At which, the judge summoned the inspector generals of Islamabad and Punjab to court.

“The IGs of Islamabad and Punjab should appear in the court by 6pm,” Justice Sheikh ordered.

