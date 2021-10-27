Watch: Female martial arts expert beats alleged sexual harasser

A video of a suspected sexual harasser in Brazil getting beaten by a female martial arts expert in a bus has gone viral.

According to a report by a foreign news agency, the alleged victim – who practises Muay Thai – was going to her home from a gym.

She boarded a bus where the suspect began to rub his genitals by taking advantage of the crowded vehicle.

The woman realized the situation and grabbed the man. The suspected victim first hit him on the nose before putting him on a chokehold and lowering him to the ground.

The reports also stated that police has identified the man and an investigation is underway.

Brazilian law states that a suspect, if convicted for sexual harassment, may be sent to prison for up to five years.

The suspect, who uses violence or issues serious threats to the victims, can have rape charges filed against him.

In a similar case, a robber had to pay the price after trying to mug UFC fighter Polyana Viana and steal her mobile using a fake gun in the Brazilian city Rio de Janeiro more than three years ago.

Viana was waiting for her private taxi when the man asked her to hand the mobile phone to him.

The Brazilian athlete overpowered the thief and proceeded to land punches, a kick and a “rear-naked choke” before making him sit after for the authorities to reach the scene.

