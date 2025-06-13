WATCH: Finn Allen breaks Chris Gayle’s record with 19 sixes in MLC game

San Francisco Unicorns opener Finn Allen scripted history by hitting a whopping 19 sixes in the side’s Major League Cricket (MLC) game against Washington Freedom.

The New Zealand batter broke the record of most sixes in a T20 match, previously held by West Indian Chris Gayle and Estonian Sahil Chauhan, who hit 18 sixes each.

Chris Gayle achieved the feat against the Dhaka Dynamites in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in 2017, while Sahil Chauhan hit 18 sixes against Cyprus in 2024.

Finn Allen smashed 151 off 51 balls against the defending champions in the opening match of the tournament, the highest individual score in Major League Cricket (MLC) since its 2023 debut season.

The righ-handed batter took just 34 balls to bring up his ton against a bowling attack that included New Zealand compatriots Bean Sears, Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips.

Allen also broke the record for the fastest 150 in T20s, taking just 49 balls to reach the milestone.

Read more: New Zealand to launch Major League Cricket franchise in 2027

Previously, the record for the fastest 150 in the shorter format was held by Dewald Brevis, who got to 150 off 52 balls when he scored 162 against the Knights in 2022 in South Africa’s domestic T20s.

Phillips took a catch at long on to dismiss Finn Allen off Mitchell Owen’s bowling in the 18th over of the innings.

Following his fiery inning, San Francisco Unicorns posted 269-5 on the scoreboard, an MLC team record.

Freedom, led by Australian Glenn Maxwell, were all out for 146 in 13.1 overs in reply, suffering a comprehensive 123-run defeat.