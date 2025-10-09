WATCH: Fired Pink Bus female conductor stages unique protest in Karachi

KARACHI: A female conductor of the Pink Bus Service, named Sanam, staged a unique protest after being terminated from her job, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sanam, who claimed to be the first female employee of the service, alleged that she was unjustly dismissed from the job. In protest, Sanam blocked the departure of buses at the Gulshan-e-Hadeed terminal.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“I am the sole breadwinner of my family and will continue to stand in front of the bus until I am reinstated,” she said.

The protest disrupted the departure schedule of Pink Bus operations, causing difficulties for the staff and commuters. Sanam further said she had been seeking justice for a month, but no one had listened to her pleas.

Read more: Pink Bus: Women can now avail service for free

The protesting conductor also accused the terminal supervisor of demanding a bribe, alleging corruption behind her dismissal.

Last year, Sindh Minister for Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon announced two new routes of Pink People’s Bus Service in Karachi.

The Pink Bus Service is currently operating on R1 from Model Colony Malir to Tower via Shahrah-e-Faisal.

Another R10 for Peoples Pink Bus Service (for women only) will start from Numaish Chowrangi via M.A Jinnah Road, Zaibunissa Street, Metropol, Do Talwar, Teen Talwar, Mazar e Abdullah Shah Ghazi, Dolman Mall and end at Sea view clock tower.