Watch: Five-storey building collapses within seconds

In a shocking incident, a five-storey house collapsed in a village of Dhami area of the Himachal Pradesh capital Shimla, India.

The building was located near the Degree College in Dhami, which had also developed cracks.

According to information, no loss of life was reported as the building had been evacuated a week ago after being declared unsafe.

After the building collapsed, the road leading to a government college also got damaged, leading to disruption in traffic movement.

#HimachalPradesh: 5 storey building collapsed in Shimla. Some students of Law University Ghandal used to live in this building, but they were made to vacate the building when a crack appeared a week ago. pic.twitter.com/lw21TS32qQ — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) January 20, 2024

“The incident took place around 12 pm at 16 Mile in Marahwag village. The house, owned by one Raj Kumar, was sinking and the base columns of the building had developed cracks,” said officials.

Though the exact reason behind the collapse is yet to be ascertained, onlookers said cutting of the hill on an adjoining plot could have triggered the incident.