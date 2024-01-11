Watch: Flock of birds takes over parking lot in scene ‘Straight out of a Hitchcock movie’ 

In an astonishing incident that went viral online, hundreds of birds gathered in the middle of a parking lot in Cypress, Texas, recreating a scene of horror movie ‘The Birds, directed by Alfred Hitchcock in 1963.

The scenes caught on camera by Yvonne Gomez showed that a giant flock of black birds known as Great-tailed Grackles took over the parking lot. It has been described as a scene ‘straight out of a Hitchcock movie’. Yvonne Gomez who caught the scenes from her camera later shared the video on TikTok and said that the birds were not even scared of the people moving around there.

“These birds were not scared when I honked and not even when a child screamed at them,” Yvone Gomez added while resembling the scenes from the horror movie.

The video also showed that the birds were sitting atop cars, above cart holders, inside truck beds and even in the middle of the lot being most obstructively, prompting the drivers to be very careful.

According to Houston Audubon, “The blackbirds, known as great-tailed grackles, can be found in any area inhabited by humans with some trees”.

It added that Great-tailed Grackles are a permanent sight in Houston and can be found in any area inhabited by humans that has some trees. “They tend to congregate in large flocks and prefer shopping centers and fast-food store parking lots where there’s trash for food and trees or light posts for perching,” the Houston Audubon read.