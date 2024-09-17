WATCH: Food delivery partner caught stealing shoes

In a surprising incident, CCTV footage from a residential building captured a Swiggy delivery partner stealing shoes after completing a delivery.

The video shows the man descending a staircase and stopping at a shoe rack near the entrance of another apartment.

He inspects several pairs of footwear, eventually taking a pair of shoes before calmly leaving the premises.

The video, which has since gone viral, has sparked mixed reactions online.

While some expressed sympathy, suggesting the delivery partner may have been in need, others speculated about thefts becoming a common occurrence, questioning the camera’s focus on the shoe rack.

The incident has triggered debates about theft, need, and compassion, with users weighing in on the ethical dilemma.

Another added, “his is very common I have heard many stories where Swiggy Zomato delivery boys comes for food delivery and sometime they steal away taps, gas cylinders.”