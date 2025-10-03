Watch: Former WWE star Matt Riddle attacks podcast host

Former WWE star Matt Riddle has landed himself in trouble after attacking a podcast host.

The former tag-team champion appeared as a guest on TMZ’s Inside the Ring podcast. He was explaining how he can take out Jake Paul in a fight.

However, things took a turn after the host felt otherwise explaining how he was only looking for a “payday.”

The comments rubbed Riddle off, leading him to attack the interviewer, bringing him down to the table, slapping and cursing him.

MATT RIDDLE JUST ATTACKED A PODCAST HOST MID INTERVIEW 😭 (TMZ INSIDE THE RING) pic.twitter.com/cLlZ9nr1Qe — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) October 3, 2025

He looked visibly frustrated and walked off the set, leaving everyone in shock and tense.

Fans were not shocked at all with his actions, claiming he was looking for some traction, and the reputed media house gave him his two minutes of fame.

Some users claimed that the attack was scripted, as the wrestler was unable to control his laughter as he laid him down on the table.