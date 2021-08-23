WATCH: Freight train slams into semi-truck, driver unhurt

A freight train slammed into a semi-truck after it got stuck at a railroad crossing. However, the driver of the trailer walked away without injuries.

The incident took place on Sycamore Street in Columbus Grove, Ohio on August 16. The horrifying incident was caught on camera by a local.

Video footage shows the semi-truck stuck at the railroad level crossing. As the crossing gates begin dropping for an oncoming train, one of its arms drops in right between the truck and trailer.

The train unable to stop crashes into the semi-truck just behind the cab, dragging part of the truck about 250 yards down the track before the train came to a halt.

Thankfully, the driver was able to get out of the vehicle before the train hit his truck.

The local police have started an investigation and said that the driver was unable to manoeuvre through the railroad crossing.