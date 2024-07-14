Groom, relatives thrash bride’s family over no fish, meat in wedding

In a shocking incident, wedding guests assaulted the bride’s family after finding vegetarian dishes instead of meat and fish on the menu in Madhya Pardesh, India.

The wedding feast included paneer, pulao, and various vegetable curries. Despite the groom’s family having already paid a substantial dowry by the bride’s family, they were enraged upon discovering the vegetarian spread. The video of the assault is going viral on social media.

The groom’s party became furious and attacked the bride’s family with punches and slaps, eventually canceling the wedding and leaving.

Following the incident, the bride’s family filed a complaint with the police, alleging assault and demanding a hefty dowry.

In the FIR, it was stated that groom Abhishek Sharma and his family attacked them after seeing the vegetarian food on the wedding menu.

The bride’s family informed the police that they had paid INR 500,000 in dowry to Abhishek Sharma’s family for the groom to buy a car. They also provided a gold ring worth over INR 20,000 for the groom.

The police have started investigating the case, but no arrests have been made so far.