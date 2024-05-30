Groom fights with guest at wedding reception, both end up in jail

A groom ended up in jail hours after his wedding reception following a fight with a guest that saw a man get shot.

The groom identified as Corey Parker was arrested from the venue of his wedding reception venue in Indiana of the United States for firing shots at a guest, a US media outlet reported.

He was charged with battery and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon after a bullet from his gun hit another guest.

Parker and his spouse have been legally married since 2022, however, they were celebrating their marriage in a wedding reception.

However, the wedding ended in chaos after a woman called the police informing that her boyfriend has been shot by the groom during an argument with another man identified as Jonathon Goff.

The dispute allegedly stemmed from an initial disagreement between Goff and his own wife who accused him of flirting with another woman.

While Goff’s wife and the bride left the reception to return to their hotel, Parker and Goff reportedly got into an argument which quickly escalated and the two began shoving each other.

Following the physical fight, Parker got into his car where he held a gun.

It was then when Goff came upon him and allegedly attempted to reach for the gun Parker had kept in the console.

Another fight then began and gun got mangled in both their hands when it went off and struck the 911 caller’s boyfriend in his hand.

Parker later said that he never intended to shoot the man and did not even know the victim.

Police arrived at the scene and arrested both the groom and Goff while the injured guest was moved to the hospital.

Parker and Goff later appeared in court and pleaded not guilty, and were released after submitting $3,000 cash bond each.

They both are expected to be back in court on September 3 for a jury trial.