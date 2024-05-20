Caught On Cam: Groom attacked by bride’s coworker on wedding day

A groom sitting on the stage with his bride during their wedding was attacked by a man in a video that has gone viral on social media.

The viral video showed Mahendra and his bride Krishna sitting on stage during the wedding festivities when a man, identified as Shankarlal Bharti presented a gift to the bride before launching an attack on the groom in Chittorgarh district of India, an Indian media outlet reported.

Report said that the accused was a teacher and taught at the same school where the bride was also a teacher.

The viral video showed the suspect attacking the groom multiple times, however, he escaped with slight injuries as his turban protected him from the knife attack.

The bride and other participants of the event also intervened to stop the attacker from hurting the groom, leading to a chaos at the wedding ceremony.

Later, police arrived at the scene after the bride’s brother informed them of the attack.

However, Shankarlal fled the scene along with his companions who also thrashed those pursuing them.

The police began an extensive search for the accused and arrested him along with his associates.

According to Krishna ‘s brother Vishal Sain, the incident took place on May 12.

Later, police said that Shankarlal and the bride had been coworkers at a school and unresolved conflicts may have fuelled the attack.