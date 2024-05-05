VIRAL: Relatives crash wedding after not being invited by groom’s family

The relatives of a groom crashed his wedding and beat him up after his family forgot to invite them to the wedding.

While families ensure inviting their near and dear ones on their happy occasions, one family faced a violent situation after they did not invite some of their relatives who attacked the family on the wedding day in Bihar of India, an Indian media outlet reported.

The groom, Roshan Kumar was preparing to get married when the enraged relatives barged in and encircled him and his family and attacked them with sticks.

As many as 10 attendees and family members sustained injuries and were moved to the hospital for treatment.

Read more: VIRAL: Bride cancels wedding as groom fails to recite table of two

Meanwhile, the local police arrested the prime suspect identified as Ram Uday from the scene.

In his statement to the police, the accused confessed to thrashing the family while acknowledging that he was invited to the wedding.

The groom was among the injured and was moved to the hospital instead of going to his in-laws’ house.

Last month, a bride called off the wedding with her would-be husband after he failed to recite the table of two.

Reports said that the family of the groom had lied to the girl’s family about his education before the marriage in India’s Uttar Pradesh state.

However, the suspicious bride revealed the truth about the groom’s educational background in an interesting method.

As the groom and his family arrived at the bride’s house with baraat, the bride demanded the groom to recite the table of two before she tied the knot.

The groom had no answer to the bride’s demand as it was revealed that he was unable to recite the table of two.