WATCH: GTA 4 Remastered map looks stunning

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 4 has not been released but a video shared on YouTube suggested that its map would be stunning powered by more modern game engines and tech.

The new 8K resolution video shared by Digital Dreams shows the map of the fourth entry in the series remastered in the GTA V engine and with multiple mods.

The results look magnificent with ray-traced global illumination ReShade preset and the Real Life graphics mod.

So far nothing has been materialized against the rumors regarding a proper GTA IV remaster that had been circulating for a while. GTA IV is now available on PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

With Rockstar Games focused on the development of GTA 6, scheduled for release next year on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, it is unlikely a remaster will be coming before a few years.