WATCH: Gujranwala girl snatches guns from thieves during robbery bid

GUJRANWALA: A girl in Gujranwala on Saturday foiled a robbery attempt as she snatched a gun out of thieves’ hands and turned on them, ARY News reported.

According to details, Bisma Shahid – a university student in Gujranwala – was waiting with her mother at the bus station when two unidentified men came on a bike and tried to snatch her belongings.

However, the girl bravely foiled the attempt and snatched the gun from one of the thieves. Pointing the gun at the thieves, the woman shouted at them as they pleaded for forgiveness.

Seeing the incident, passersby also gathered at the site and caught both the robbers. In the video, the girl can be heard saying: “You think women are weak? Now you are seeking forgiveness but it is of no use now.”

Bisma shouted at the robbers will they ever try to commit the act again, adding that their video will be shared with the media.

Meanwhile, the police said university student Bisma Shahid was going to the bank with her mother when two robbers tried to snatch her belongings. The Cantt Police Station in Gujranwala have registered a case against the arrested suspects.

