WATCH: Hamza Shehbaz amazes family wedding guests with singing skills

LAHORE: After the first such instant of Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar serenading the audiences at his own Nikaah ceremony, his uncle and the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz senior leader Hamza Shahbaz has also taken to the mic and sung to the pre-reception guests, ARY News reproted.

The video shows Hamza singing ‘Hame tum se pyar kitna’ and ‘Suhani chandni raatein’ at the pre-wedding event of Safdar happening whose marriage is later this month.

The guests not only seemingly marveled at the singing, they also lauded him entertaining them.

Hamza Shehbaz, as he crooned to the audiences, sat next to the PML-N vice president and his cousin Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain Safdar.

In the same video, the PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb can also be spotted in the video.

The videos were originally posted on Twitter and reshared there hundreds of times before making it to other social media platforms. People, masses associated with and against the PML-N, have a lot to say on the event as well.

