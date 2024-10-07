Watch: Hardik Pandya’s bat takes flight, still strikes a four in IND v BAN 1st T20I

Indian batter Hardik Pandya lost control of his bat during a quick cameo against Bangladesh in the first T20I but still managed to strike a brilliant four.

India defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in the first T20I played at New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior.

Pandya slammed a thunderous 39* off just 16 balls as he clobbered five fours and two sixes in his innings.

Apart from his finishing skills, Hardik Pandya also caught everyone’s attention with the four that he hit off Taskin. On the fourth ball of the 12th over, Pandya ended up hitting the ball for a boundary even after completely losing the grip of the bat.

After Taskin bowled a full toss on the off stump, Pandya swung hard at the ball. In doing so, he lost the grip of the bat and it flew away towards the leg side.

However, before that, the ball had hit the bat and raced away to the fence, leaving one and all surprised.