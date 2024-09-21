Hardik Pandya reunites with son after divorce with Natasa Stankovic

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya reunited with his son Agastya for the first time since his divorce with Natasa Stankovic earlier this year.

The model had returned to her home country with their son hours before they officially announced their divorce through social media.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic confirmed their separation on July 18 after months of speculation about trouble in their marriage.

In a similar statement, shared on their respective Instagram handles, they wrote, “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us.”

The two said that they would continue to co-parent their three-year-old son. “We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness.”

The rumours of their divorce started swirling with the absence of the model from the stands at IPL 2024 matches to support her husband and the removal of his surname Pandya from her Instagram handle.

Now, Agastya returned to India and reunited with his cricketer father after around two months of separation.

A video, shared on Instagram by Bazooka Events, showed Pandya receiving his son and picking him up in his arms.

An elated Pandya was then seen walking towards his car, seemingly to return home with his son.

It is to be noted here that the former couple, who had tied the knot in 2020 at a low-key court wedding, before welcoming their baby boy in July of the same year, also confirmed in their statement that that they would continue to co-parent their son Agastya.

Following the separation, Pandya is rumoured to be dating British singer and TV personality Jasmin Walia.