Hardik Pandya reacts to Natasa Stankovic’s pictures with son Agastya

Following her divorce from India’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic has been enjoying quality time with their son Agastya in Serbia.

The Serbian dancer has been actively sharing photos and videos with her son on social media platforms.

On Tuesday, Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram to give a peek into her life lately in Serbia with her son, which has received a priceless reaction from Pandya.

The pictures showed the actor enjoying her day out with her son Agastya in Serbia where they visited an adventure theme park.

Other snaps showed the mother-son duo making a similar pose like a dinosaur, while Stankovic also posed in front of a space-themed corner.

Reacting to her post, Hardik Pandya shared a red heart and in another comment, he used a nazar amulet, heart-eye, and fantastic hand emojis.

It is pertinent to mention that Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic confirmed their separation on July 18, hours after the ‘Bigg Boss’ alum flew out of India, to her hometown, with their son.

In a similar statement, shared on their respective Instagram handles, they wrote, “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us.”

The two said that they will continue to co-parent their three-year-old son.

“We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness,” the couple said.

The rumours of their divorce started swirling with the absence of the actor from the stands at IPL 2024 matches to support her husband and the removal of his surname Pandya from her Instagram handle.

Following India’s triumph in the T20 World Cup 2024 final, the star all-rounder shared a series of photos with his son Agastya Pandya on Instagram.

However, social media users began questioning the absence of Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic from the celebration photos.