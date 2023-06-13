Watch: Hasan Ali’s aggressive half century, Hits 5 sixes

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistani fast bowler Hasan Ali stunned cricket fans with an aggressive half century, hitting five sixes against Nottinghamshire bowlers, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The all-rounder performance of the right hand fast bowler left a lasting impact on the game, not only with his fiery spells with the ball but also scored half-century that showcased his skills as a batsman.

In a crucial encounter against Nottinghamshire, Hasan Ali’s performance was nothing short of remarkable.

Five sixes by @RealHa55an in a 36-ball 54 for Warwickshire against Nottinghamshire today 💥pic.twitter.com/MHI7wsnxWv — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 12, 2023

Displaying an aggressive approach right from the outset, he demolished the Nottinghamshire bowlers scoring 54 runs off just 36 balls was an exhibition of power-hitting, comprising five sixes and three four.

After his side declared the first innings at an imposing total of 571 runs for the loss of 9 wickets, it was time for the Warwickshire bowlers to make an impact. Middle-order Sam Hein was the top scorer with a century, while Alex Davies scored 93, Dan Mosley scored 87 and Michael Burgess scored 77 runs.