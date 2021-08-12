WATCH: Here is how the locally-made electronic voting machine will work!

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani government introduced its locally-made electronic voting machine (EVM) following the allegations of vote-rigging and alleged irregularities in the electoral process after the organisation of by-elections in April this year.

The ARY representative Abdul Qadir reached the concerned ministry for witnessing the functionality of the locally-made EVMs by the students of COMSAT University Islamabad (CUI) besides getting aware of its working which the government claims to ensure the organisation of transparent elections through the e-voting mechanism.

The ARY representative along with Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz cast his vote by using the EVM that has been manufactured with the assistance of the concerned ministry.

It is important to mention here that the federal government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had invited the opposition and other stakeholders to hold talks for bringing electoral reforms in the country after taking a significant step to introduce EVM to end election flaws.

Shibli Faraz and CUI students have elaborated the details of the electronic voting machine besides highlighting its benefits and security features.

During its test, the federal minister used the EVM for casting the vote. Prior to its vote cast test, a CUI student told ARY News that the EVM will be started by the presiding officer in the presence of all polling agents and later the election seals will be installed on its buttons.

After sealing the EVM, the election staff will begin the voting process while the election voting machine will cast only one vote at a time.