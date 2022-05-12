Watch: How to identify a fake Rs5000 note?

How do you know if the Rs5000 note in your wallet is real or Fake? There are certain tips and tricks that can help you identify a real Rs5000 note from a fake one.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued certain guidelines to halt the circulation of fake currency notes.

Director Finance State Bank Qadir Buksh appeared on ARY News morning show Ba-Khabar Sawera and informed viewers about these special tips.

The first trick is to rub the note over a white paper and check if it smudges or fades. He said that if the note fades or smudges then the note is probably fake.

Also Read: Police nab suspects carrying fake currency notes worth Rs9.4mn

Some people also recommend rubbing the sides of the note against any surface and seeing if it is hard. The sides and edges of higher value currency notes are often harder, he said.

Another way of identifying a real note from a fake one is the watermark picture of Muhammad Ali Jinnah printed on the left-hand side of the note. The picture is not always visible but can be seen if the note is placed against any light source.

One other way to verify the authenticity of the note is to put it under ultraviolet light, which is the way most banks or businesses verify notes. If the note changes its colour under ultraviolet light then it should not be accepted.

Comments