Watch: ICC releases World Cup 2023 official anthem

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday launched the official anthem ‘Dil Jashn Bole’ of the 2023 World Cup.

A collaboration between the Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and coveted composer Pritam, the song named ‘Dil Jashn Bole’, which is just over 3 minutes, aims to capture the emotions of the widespread cricket community and unite them.

At the theme launch, Ranveer said it’s an absolute honor to be a part of this, stating, as quoted by the official website:

“Being part of this anthem launch for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is truly an honour. It’s a celebration of the sport we all love.

“It’s a celebration of the sport we all love,” he said as quoted by ICC.

The 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will commence with defending champions England facing New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India on October 5.

The Green Shirts’ will play a total of 11 matches in the World Cup, with four of them, including two warm-up matches and two group games, scheduled to take place in Hyderabad.

Pakistan’s schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023:

  • October 6 – vs Netherlands in Hyderabad
  • October 10 – vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad
  • October 14 – vs India in Ahmedabad
  • October 20 – vs Australia in Bengaluru
  • October 23 – vs Afghanistan in Chennai
  • October 27 – vs South Africa in Chennai
  • October 31 – vs Bangladesh in Kolkata
  • November 4 – vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)
  • November 11 – vs England in Kolkata

The day matches will start at 10:00 am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) while all other matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 01:30pm (PST).

