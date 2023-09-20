Watch: ICC releases World Cup 2023 official anthem

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday launched the official anthem ‘Dil Jashn Bole’ of the 2023 World Cup.

A collaboration between the Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and coveted composer Pritam, the song named ‘Dil Jashn Bole’, which is just over 3 minutes, aims to capture the emotions of the widespread cricket community and unite them.

At the theme launch, Ranveer said it’s an absolute honor to be a part of this, stating, as quoted by the official website:

DIL JASHN BOLE! #CWC23 Official Anthem arriving now on platform 2023 📢📢 Board the One Day Xpress and join the greatest cricket Jashn ever! 🚂🥳 Credits:

Music – Pritam

Lyrics – Shloke Lal, Saaveri Verma

Singers – Pritam, Nakash Aziz, Sreerama Chandra, Amit Mishra, Jonita… pic.twitter.com/09AK5B8STG — ICC (@ICC) September 20, 2023

“Being part of this anthem launch for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is truly an honour. It’s a celebration of the sport we all love.

“It’s a celebration of the sport we all love,” he said as quoted by ICC.

The 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will commence with defending champions England facing New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India on October 5.

The Green Shirts’ will play a total of 11 matches in the World Cup, with four of them, including two warm-up matches and two group games, scheduled to take place in Hyderabad.

Pakistan’s schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023:

October 6 – vs Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 10 – vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 14 – vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 – vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 – vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 – vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 – vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 – vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)

November 11 – vs England in Kolkata

The day matches will start at 10:00 am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) while all other matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 01:30pm (PST).