Watch: Iftikhar Ahmed smashes six sixes off Wahab Riaz

QUETTA: Pakistan’s in-form batter Iftikhar Ahmed smashed pacer Wahab Riaz for six sixes in the final over of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) exhibition match being played in Quetta’s Bugti stadium.

Iftikhar Ahmed smacked Riaz for six sixes in the final over of the innings to take Quetta to 184-5 in 20 overs against Peshawar Zalmi.

The right-hander remained not out by scoring 94 runs off 50 balls.

Iftikhar completed his fifty in 42 balls. Middle-order batter Khushdil Shah scored 36 runs in 24 balls.

Wahab Riaz completed took three wickets but conceded 47 runs in his full quota of four overs.

