Watch: Imad Wasim steals the show on The Hundred debut

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim made a dream debut in “The Hundred” with his all-round performance for Trent Rockets against Southern Brave.

Imad Wasim scored 26 off 25 balls. The all-rounder returned with figures of 2-15 balls in three wickets.

Trent Rockets registered a six-run win in the opening game of this year’s edition. The side put up 133-8 thanks to Sam Hain’s half-century.

Trent Rockets win the first match of the men’s #TheHundred in 2023! 🚀 They beat Southern Brave by six runs! 😯 pic.twitter.com/EIebhilNOb — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 1, 2023

The right-handed batter made 63 from 39 deliveries with six fours and two maximums.

Pacer Chris Jordan was the pick of Southern Brave bowlers with 3-18 in four overs.

Southern Brave got dismissed for 127 in 19.4 overs. Captain James Vince top scored with 19-ball 29 with two foundaries to his name.

Opener Finn Allen hit three boundaries on his way to 28 from 27 balls, whereas Chris Jordan hit 22 off 11 delivers whe the help of a boundary and two maximums.

Trent Rockets pacers Daniel Sams and Lewis Gregory took three wickets each.

