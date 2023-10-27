WATCH: Inaya Khan reveals her secret talent

Showbiz starlet Inaya Khan revealed that apart from being an actor, model and dancer, she has another secret talent as well.

In a recent appearance on ARY Zindagi’s talk show, ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, rising actor Inaya Khan shared her secret talent of speaking and singing in a male voice.

“Whenever I get a wrong call, I talk to them in a man’s voice and the caller hangs up. They probably think that it’s my brother or father and never call again,” Khan told the host.

Moreover, the celebrity also revealed that she is quite a good singer and got the talent in her genes from her father and grandfather after she displayed her singing chops on a Shehzad Roy track. Khan mentioned that Roy and Ali Sethi are her favourite singers.

During another segment, the ‘Mere Apne’ actor also mentioned that she can perform classical and break dance, and also follow viral choreographies, but never got the courage to post her dance videos.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Inaya Khan made her debut in ARY Digital’s drama serial ‘Khoat’ and soon became one of the prominent new names in showbiz. She also played a pivotal role in the family play ‘Mere Apne’.

