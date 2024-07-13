Watch: James Anderson’s final Test wicket

England pacer James Anderson bowed out of Test cricket with a four-wicket haul in his final innings as he helped his side beat the touring West Indies by an innings and 114 runs.

Anderson’s remarkable career spans 188 Test appearances, during which he has amassed an incredible 704 wickets, placing him third on the all-time wicket-takers list, behind spin legends Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne.

Anderson scalped the wicket of Joshua da Silva, with a peach of a delivery that moved away from the batter who looked to play the ball on the leg side but managed to only edge it behind to the keeper.

The English fans bid an affectionate farewell to their beloved fast bowler, with his family in attendance to cherish the moment.

England won the toss and elected to bowl first, with Anderson’s bowling partner, Gus Atkinson, stealing the show with a seven-wicket haul that bundled out the West Indies for 112 runs in the first innings.

Jimmy Anderson’s final ever Test wicket, set to the Titanic music – because why not? 😭 pic.twitter.com/emkeanKMBQ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 12, 2024

Anderson chipped in with a wicket, catching Jayden Seales in front of the wicket to wrap up the visitors’ innings. England then posted a total of 371 runs, setting up a formidable 250-run lead.

In the second innings, Anderson and Atkinson combined forces to devastating effect, with Anderson registering a three-wicket haul and Atkinson claiming five scalps to dismiss the West Indies for 136 runs, sealing the win on Day 3 of the opening Test.

The victory marks a fitting tribute to Anderson’s remarkable career, as England takes a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

As the cricket world bids farewell to a legend, Anderson’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of fast bowlers.

The second Test is scheduled to begin on July 18, followed by the final match on July 26.