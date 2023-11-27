19.9 C
Karachi
Monday, November 27, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

WATCH: Karachi man crashes speeding motorcycle into bakery

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: In a hair-raising incident, a man crashed his speeding motorcycle into a bakery in Karachi’s Liaquatabad area, injuring the shopkeeper, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the incident – CCTV footage of which has been acquired by ARY News – took place in Liaquatabad No 4.

In the short security footage, owner of the shop, worker and a customer were seen chatting when suddenly the speeding motorcycle crashed into the bakery.

The rider was hurled towards the counter, but he avoided any serious injuries.  However, the owner of the shop sustained some injuries.

Reportedly, the rider informed that the brakes of his vehicle had failed and he crashed in the shop due to that.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.