WATCH: Karachi man crashes speeding motorcycle into bakery

KARACHI: In a hair-raising incident, a man crashed his speeding motorcycle into a bakery in Karachi’s Liaquatabad area, injuring the shopkeeper, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the incident – CCTV footage of which has been acquired by ARY News – took place in Liaquatabad No 4.

In the short security footage, owner of the shop, worker and a customer were seen chatting when suddenly the speeding motorcycle crashed into the bakery.

The rider was hurled towards the counter, but he avoided any serious injuries. However, the owner of the shop sustained some injuries.

Reportedly, the rider informed that the brakes of his vehicle had failed and he crashed in the shop due to that.