WATCH: Karachi woman slaps DSP for ‘stopping car’

KARACHI: A woman slapped a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) for ‘stopping her car’ at a traffic section near PIDC, Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to ARY News, traffic police operations are ongoing in Karachi against vehicles with colored glasses and fancy numbers.

According to details, the incident took place at a traffic section near Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) in Karachi, where a traffic police officer stopped a car for ‘having fancy number plates and tinted glasses’.

In a video – acquired by ARY News, the woman can be seen pushing and shoving the officer who was busy in clearing the traffic near Movenpick Hotel.

The woman even pushed him against a bus as she attempts to get her car out of the jam. When the officer resists and tries to stop the car, she slapped him.

