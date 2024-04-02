WATCH: Leopard barges into home, injured five people

As many as five residents of a village got injured after a leopard barged into a residential area of Dehli’s Wazirabad.

The video of the wild animal jumping off a roof onto the terrace was shared on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

With the help of some locals, the Delhi fire services sleuths managed to lock the animal in a room, to avoid further harm.

“With the help of the locals, the officials locked the leopard in a room. The injured were sent to a hospital,” Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg said.

Garg said that efforts are underway to rescue the leopard which is currently trapped inside a room.

Delhi Fire Service said the incident took place at around 6:20 AM on Monday morning and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Locals said the leopard was first sighted at around 4:30 AM and residents informed the police at 5:15 AM.

The residents highlighted the fact that the village is surrounded by a forest area but there is no fencing of any kind to prevent wild animals from straying into residential areas.

A senior police official said they received a call about a leopard barging into a house, following which the local police after informing the forest department officials reached the spot.

The officer said that five people were injured in the leopard attack and three of them have been identified as Mahender, Akash and Rampal.