23.9 C
Karachi
Monday, February 19, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

WATCH: LQ batter Jahandad Khan’s power-hitting baffles Quetta Gladiators

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Lahore Qalandars batter Jahandad Khan made news for his blistering batting performance against Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

The viral video showed Jahandad Khan taking the attack to Quetta Gladiators bowling attack at the Gaddafi Stadium.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pakistan Super League (@thepsl)

His performance anchored the hosts to 187-7 in their 20 overs. However, it came in a losing cause as Quetta Gladiators won the game by five wickets.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pakistan Super League (@thepsl)

Opening batter Sahibzada Farhan was the standout performer with his splendid half-century. The wicketkeeper top-scored with 62 off 45 deliveries with six boundaries and three sixes to his name.

Jahandad Khan hit three boundaries and four maximums on his way to a 17-ball 45.

Spinner Akeal Hosein and Mohammad Hasnain took two wickets each for the Quetta side.

Khawaja Nafay scored an unbeaten half-century as Quetta Gladiators successfully chased the 188-run target in 19.1 overs. He scored a 31-ball 60 with four fours and three sixes to his name,

The opening pair of Saud Shakeel and Jason Roy scored 40 and 24 respectively.

Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Salman Fayyaz and Sikandar Raza took a wicket each for Lahore Qalandars.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.