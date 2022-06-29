WATCH: Man beats lady doctor in Bahawalnagar PS

HAROONABAD: A lady doctor was beaten in front of Station House Officer (SHO) in a police station in Haroonabad Tehsil of Punjab’s Bahawalnagar District, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a lady doctor – identified as Dr Maryam Hussain – was beaten at police station in Haroonabad Tehsil. ARY News has obtained the CCTV footage of the incident. Sources have claimed that the lady doctor is posted at THQ Hospital Haroonabad.

In the CCTV footage, the man – identified as Adeel – can be seen beating the lady doctor in the police station, while the Station House Officer and others are trying to save her.

Meanwhile, Dr Maryam Hussain has claimed that she was beaten at the behest of her husband Nauman Arshad. The lady doctor has accused her husband – who is also posted at THQ hospital – of using ice drug.

Sources have claimed that the Station House Officer has been suspended after the CCTV footage went viral on social media. Dr Maryam has urged Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz to take notice of the issue.

