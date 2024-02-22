26.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, February 22, 2024
WATCH: Man breaks record for fastest ride-on toy car

Marcel Paul, an electrical engineering student at Fulda University of Applied Sciences in Germany, has set a new world record for the fastest modified children’s toy car.

The German student transformed a children’s toy car into a high-speed electric vehicle, reaching an astonishing speed of 92.24 mph.

In a video uploaded to the organisation’s Instagram profile, Marcel can be seen taking it for a spin.

Kitted out in a crash helmet and full racing-style bodysuit, he had to lie almost flat astride the Porsche-badged toy.

The footage has garnered widespread attention, amassing more than 23,000 likes since it was posted on the platform just three days ago.

Paul’s achievement was tested and verified at the renowned Hockenheimring racetrack, showcasing his innovation and engineering prowess to the world.

