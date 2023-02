A man tried to record a stunt by sliding down the railing which goes horribly wrong as he drops down the floor below.

The video shows a man getting onto a railing and trying to slide down instead of taking the stairs. He loses his balance and rolls over the railing and drops down to the floor below.

It seems that he was hurt very badly. Yet again, this drives home the point of not indulging in stunts that could prove to be disastrous.

Comments